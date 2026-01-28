Manson Construction Takes Delivery of New Hopper Dredge

The newest addition to the Manson Construction Co. (Manson) fleet—the hopper dredge Frederick Paup—departed the Seatrium AmFELS shipyard in Brownsville, TX, on Tuesday afternoon, setting sail for Mobile, AL.

Representing Manson’s single biggest investment since its founding in 1905, the Frederick Paup—designed in collaboration with Hockema Whalen Myers Associates, Inc. of Seattle, WA and built by Seatrium AmFELS in Brownsville, TX—is the largest self-propelled hopper dredge in the United States.

The 15,150-cubic-yard (yd 3) hopper dredge was designed and constructed with next-generation capabilities, increased speed and capacity, advancements in safety, and enhancements in fuel efficiency—proudly positioning Manson at the forefront of maritime innovation.

Key highlights include:

• Largest in the U.S.: 420-ft length x 81-ft beam, with a hopper capacity of over 15,150 yd 3

• Powerful and Agile: Self-propelled with 25,000 horsepower, triple azimuthing stern drives, and twin bow thrusters

• Smart Features: Dynamic Positioning, power management, and integrated dredging systems

• Sustainable: Tier 4 diesel-electric engines and an advanced hull form for reduced emissions and improved fuel efficiency

“Over the last five-plus years we have had an outstanding group of Manson people and key business partners working together to make this dredge a reality,” says Manson CEO & President Jim McNally. “I am very proud of those people and this dredge.”

The Frederick Paup is headed to Mobile, AL, where it will begin its inaugural project, performing maintenance dredging of the USACE Mobile District navigation projects to ensure access for deep-draft vessels. As Manson continues to support critical infrastructure and coastal resilience across the country, the Frederick Paup stands as a symbol of our continued commitment to excellence, the safety of our people, and the sustainability of our nation’s waterways.

“This dredge is the culmination of years of work by our dedicated team, and I am honored to bear its name,” remarked the dredge’s namesake, Manson Chairman of the Board Frederick Paup. “We are proud that it is U.S.-built, U.S.-flagged, and U.S.-crewed, and that it will support the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ mission of keeping the marine transportation highway open throughout the United States.”



