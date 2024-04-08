Manta Installs Shore Power Systems for Finnlines Vessels

Manta Marine Technologies (formerly known as Yara Marine Technologies) has completed installation and commissioning of onboard shore power systems for three Finnlines vessels: the Finnlady, the Finnmaid and the Finnstar.

The installations, onboard RINA-classed Finnlines RoPax vessels Finnstar, Finnmaid and Finnlady support Finnlines’ commitment to decarbonize itsfleet and reduce the environmental impact on shore-side communities.

Thomas Doepel, Finnlines Deputy CEO Finnlines, said, “Finnlines has a long history of meeting strategic environmental aims by consistently setting short-term goals to reach excellent long-term results. We are proud to have partnered with Manta Marine Technologies on this pioneering initiative, and we are confident that shore power will play a crucial role in reducing our environmental footprint and GHG emissions.”

Ina Reksten, Manta Marine Technologies CEO, said, “Shore power is a valuable tool for shipowners looking to improve the environmental credentials of their vessels and I’m thrilled that our customer Finnlines have had such a positive experience with our team. We look forward to more ship owners boosting their green credentials through use of our turnkey shore power solution as well as other products in Manta Marine’s portfolio.”

Manta Marine Technologies’ shore power team worked ]with Finnlines to minimize vessel downtime and ensure that the new equipment was installed as seamlessly as possible. The former worked to prepare the vessels for shore power, while Finnlines — in collaboration with the port authorities — developed a cable management system for the quayside.

The first phase of the installations took place in spring 2023 and involved some preparatory work being performed while the vessels were sailing, as well as when the vessels were alongside. The MMT team ensured that the detailed design was completed simultaneously and performed FATs. The initial power transfer trial took place onboard the Finnmaid at the Port of Helsinki in December 2023 and has demonstrated that the system performs exactly as expected.

“The installation took 10 months from start to completion on the first vessel, but this is due to specific long-lead items back in 2022,” said Carl Fredrik Erikson, responsible for Manta Marine Technologies’ Shore Power Project Management, adding that installation times will be reduced due to shorter delivery time now.

“That said, they could also become longer if the whole market decides to invest at the same time,” he continued, pointing out that a number of operators are considering retrofit installations for their fleets. “Our class approved and well-functioning shore power system is relatively unique for complex high-voltage shore power retrofits. We believe that our engineering approach aligns very well with the needs of the existing global fleet.”

This project was followed by the commissioning of the Finnlady in beginning of 2024, followed closely by the Finnstar.