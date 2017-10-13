Marine Link
Friday, October 13, 2017

HII CEO Petters Joins Manufacturers Association Board of Directors

October 13, 2017

Mike Petters (Photo: HII)

Mike Petters, president and CEO of Huntington Ingalls Industries, has been named to the board of directors of National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), an industrial trade association in the United States.

 
According to the NAM, Petters will join its board to advance a manufacturing policy agenda that promotes growth and prosperity for all Americans. Founded in 1895, the NAM presently has more than 14,000 members including some of the world’s most iconic brands and many of the small manufacturers that power the U.S. economy. 
 
“I am honored to be a part of the NAM Board and continue to fight for policies that will ensure our continued growth and success as manufacturers,” said Petters. “Washington, D.C. needs to understand how their policies affect the more than 12 million men and women employed in manufacturing. I look forward to sharing my story and my experiences—and the stories of all manufacturers—to strengthen our economy and create more opportunities for working families.” 
 
“Mike is a true leader in our industry, and he will bring valuable insights to the NAM Board of Directors,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “Mike knows what it takes to succeed in a changing global economy and the kinds of solutions, such as bold, comprehensive tax reform, we need to see from our elected leaders. With his voice and leadership, the NAM will be an even more effective advocate for our more than 14,000 members and for the industry that is the backbone of our country.”
