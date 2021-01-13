MARAD Administrator Mark Buzby Resigns

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

Mark Buzby, the Trump-appointed head of the U.S. Maritime Administration (MARAD), has resigned following the violent intrusion of the U.S. Capitol by the President's supporters, the agency confirmed to MarineLink.

“I no longer believe that I am able to serve as a member of the administration while remaining true to the values which have been the core of my service to the people of our nation,” said Buzby, a retired U.S. Navy rear admiral.

Buzby's resignation took effect Monday, January 11. He served as Maritime Administrator since August 2017.

MARAD, part of the U.S. Department of Transportation, has not officially announced Buzby's resignation. Its website currently lists Douglas Burnett as Acting Maritime Administrator and Chief Counsel.

Buzby's successor will be appointed by the Biden Administration.

Earlier this month, U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao became the first Cabinet secretary to announce her resignation after the events at the Capitol.