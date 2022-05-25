Maran Gas Extends Maintenance Deal with Wärtsilä

Wärtsilä announce it has signed a renewal of its Optimized Maintenance Agreement with the Greek shipping company Maran Gas Maritime, part of Angelicoussis Shipping Group (ASGL). The new agreement will run for five additional years, and is designed to ensure operational certainty with controlled and predictable costs for Maran Gas’s fleet of 21 TFDE LNG carrier vessels. The signing took place on May 3, 2022.

The Maran Gas vessels are all powered by Wärtsilä 50DF dual-fuel engines. In addition to maintenance services including scheduled parts and maintenance work for the engines and turbochargers, the agreement will feature all workshop services and a full support package of advanced solutions. These include remote operational support, dynamic maintenance planning, and Wärtsilä’s Expert Insight digital predictive maintenance solution.

Wärtsilä has planned and executed maintenance of these vessels’ engines and provided operational support over the past five years.