Wednesday, August 30, 2023
The Marcura Group Acquires ShipServ

August 29, 2023

Henrik Hyldahn (left), CEO of ShipServ and Jens Poulsen, Marcura Group CEO. Image courtesy ShipServ

The Marcura Group signed a definitive agreement to acquire ShipServ, a maritime online procurement platform and marketplace. 

ShipServ’s 126 employees will come together with Marcura’s 850 to serve a combined customer base of 800 maritime customers and a network of 47,000 maritime suppliers globally. ShipServ will continue to operate as a separate company, maintaining its own brand identity.

The acquisition has been overseen by Marlin Equity Partners, a global investment firm with over $8.9 billion of capital under management, that made a growth equity investment in Marcura in August 2022.

