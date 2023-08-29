The Marcura Group Acquires ShipServ

The Marcura Group signed a definitive agreement to acquire ShipServ, a maritime online procurement platform and marketplace.

ShipServ’s 126 employees will come together with Marcura’s 850 to serve a combined customer base of 800 maritime customers and a network of 47,000 maritime suppliers globally. ShipServ will continue to operate as a separate company, maintaining its own brand identity.

The acquisition has been overseen by Marlin Equity Partners, a global investment firm with over $8.9 billion of capital under management, that made a growth equity investment in Marcura in August 2022.