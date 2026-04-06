MariApps Marine Solutions Acquires of EffiaSoft Private Limited

MariApps Marine Solutions, a global leader in maritime digital solutions and a member of the Schulte Group, has announced it has acquired 100% ownership of Hyderabad-based software company, EffiaSoft Private Limited.

This acquisition marks a milestone in MariApps’ commitment to expandingi ts digital ecosystem and enhancing its technological capabilities. By integrating EffiaSoft’s portfolio of enterprise software solutions, MariApps reinforces its position as the chosen provider of end-to-end digital transformation for the maritime industry and beyond.

This acquisition serves as a force multiplier for MariApps, allowing for an increase in the scale of development of maritime tools and incorporating sophisticated supply chain functionalities into its market-leading smart PAL suite. Furthermore, by absorbing engineering talent and strategic Hyderabad operations, MariApps is poised to deliver robust, high-performance digital solutions to its global clientele.

Prior to this acquisition, MariApps and EffiaSoft had worked closely on several areas including MariApps’ cruise PAL development and travel solutions for the maritime Industry.