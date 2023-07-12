Marine Assekuranz, Fram Insurance Brokers Form JV "Marine Alliance"

Marine insurance brokers Marine Assekuranz from Hamburg and Fram from Norway are joining forces. With the core expertise in insuring ships and transports worldwide for decades – now they are joining forces under the umbrella of the "Marine Alliance". The alliance was founded last year by Söderberg & Partners, a Stockholm-based family business that is the majority shareholder of Fram. The Marine Alliance will offer specialized industry know-how, provide marketing services for both partners and bundle their purchasing power.

"There has been a lot of consolidation on the shipping side in recent years," said Thomas Hackmann, Managing Director of Marine Assekuranz. "As experienced marine insurance brokers, we now want to help shape this path by pooling our competences and thus offering shipowners a more comprehensive service package."

Marine Assekuranz and Fram will continue to be managed as independent medium-sized businesses. The two Managing Directors of Marine Assekuranz, Thomas Hackmann and Michael Hogger, will continue to serve in this capacity in order to contribute the expertise they have acquired in this business over more than 30 years.