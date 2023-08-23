Marine Learning Systems and Intelligent Seas Group Partner

Maritime e-learning specialists Intelligent Seas Group (ISG) and Marine Learning Systems (MLS) announced they are teaming up to deliver flexible, digital learning solutions to the on- and offshore maritime industries.

The formal collaboration marries ISG’s eLearning content library with MLS’ maritime-specific learning platform, which includes a highly configurable learning management system (LMS) and live skills assessment tool.

Leveraging up-to-date software packages and techniques, ISG’s e-learning content uses real-life maritime case studies, immersive environments, and regular knowledge checks to ensure learner engagement and knowledge retention. Offerings include generic e-learning, blended learning with optimized practical sessions for STCW updaters, and bespoke e-learning content that reflects each client’s facilities, operations, vessels, procedures and branding.

MLS’ highly adaptable, enterprise platform supports the unique training and assessment workflows maritime operators require to optimize competency. The LMS is accessible at home or on board vessels in environments where internet connectivity is not guaranteed. Updates to ISG content, user information and software are automatically synchronized from shore to vessel. All on-vessel data are automatically sent to shore, allowing administrators to access training progress and compliance across the organization, anytime.

The partners said their focus is not just on e-learning content but on the competence of learners using workshops on vessel, competence assessed exercises and MLS’ skill assessment tool, SkillGrader. This packaged solution is customized to be most appropriate for each individual customer, ensuring a tailored experience and the highest quality training.

Tim Love, managing director at ISG, said “We are delighted to be in partnership with MLS to service our mutual customers with a unique, specialized offering for the global maritime industry.”

Peter Frankel, VP sales and marketing at MLS, said, “We are thrilled about the partnership with ISG. We share a vision for helping the maritime industry to ensure competency and to leverage learning insights to continuously improve.”