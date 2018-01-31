Jason Marine CEO to Retire

Related News
Langh Tech Debuts New Water Treatment Systems
Langh Tech’s new generation of water treatment systems has been launched with upgraded membrane technology to increase water cleaning capacity.
Shell Makes Big Deepwater Oil Discovery in Gulf of Mexico
Oil major Royal Dutch Shell said its U.S. unit had made one of its biggest oil discoveries in the past decade in the Whale deepwater well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.
Riverboat Touring: Status Quo or Ready to Grow?
If you want to book a plush river cruise vacation in America’s heartland – say on the Mississippi or Ohio Rivers – you can do it.
Vietnam Arrests Ex-chairman of State Shipbuilding Firm
Vietnam has arrested a former chairman of state-owned Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (SBIC) for alleged abuse of power…
TMC to Equip FPSO Newbuild
Oslo based compressor supplier TMC Compressors said it has won a contract to supply the marine compressed air system for a new floating production storage and offloading…
Lebanon Vows to Protect Maritime Borders from Israel
Lebanon vowed to protect its maritime borders from Israeli threats, Energy Minister Cesar Abi Khalil said on Wednesday. "Lebanon…
WISTA Singapore Launches Asia Conference
Women leaders from all over the world will gather in Singapore to attend the forthcoming WISTA Singapore Asia Conference taking place on May 10, 2018.
Navy, NASA Complete Underway Recovery Test
With their main role of conducting amphibious operations, San Antonio-class ships have unique capabilities that make them…
US-built Survey Vessel Bound for Israel
A new 32’ x 11’ survey catamaran constructed by Washington based boat builder Armstrong Marine for an Israeli engineering…
Forhaug Steps in as CEO at MMT
Marine surveying company MMT has appointed Peter Forhaug as acting CEO from January 1, 2018 while the Sweden based firm conducts…
Wärtsilä to Take a Look at Rolls-Royce's Marine Business
Finland's Wärtsilä said on Wednesday it will take a look at Rolls-Royce's loss-making marine business which the British company…
Top Maritime News
Domestic Maritime Training: In Extremis
The built-for-purpose National Security Multi-Mission Vessel (NSMV) training ship comes to life. Anybody who has spent four years at a State
The U.S. Navy's Fundamental Problem
A series of mishaps at sea has prompted the U.S. Navy to examine the way it conducts business. The accidents shared some similar contributing
New Virus Found in the Ocean
Researchers from MIT and Albert Einstein College of Medicine have discovered a new type of virus that dominates water samples taken from the ocean
Sea Ice Could Disrupt Shipping in Northern China
A unit of China's State Oceanic Administration (SOA) on Friday issued a blue alert for sea ice in a key port area in the north of the country