UNCTAD Signs MOU with MarineTraffic
Geneva headquartered UNCTAD plays an important role in integrating developing countries into the world economy, with maritime related research, policy analysis and data collection an integral part of this process. MarineTraffic currently records 800 million vessel positions and 18 million vessel and port related events monthly by tracking ships’ Automatic Identification Systems (AIS) through a network of terrestrial receivers and satellites. MarineTraffic has powerful data analytical capabilities with the infrastructure, advanced algorithms and advanced delivery methods to allow companies and organizations to make sense of the huge volumes of data generated by vessel movements.