UNCTAD Signs MOU with MarineTraffic

Op/Ed: USCG Forges the Future of Navigation

Maintaining the system of buoys and beacons that guide mariners through our nation’s waterways is the United States Coast Guard’s oldest mission.

Nigeria Invests in Boats to Fight Piracy

The Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Dr. Dakuku Peterside has assured…

Arctic Council Meeting Stirs Hidden Tensions

As foreign ministers from countries with territory in the far North celebrated an agreement on fighting climate change this week…

Kongsberg Maritime, SES Form Strategic Alliance

Kongsberg Maritime Inc., the North American division of Norway headquartered marine and offshore technology company Kongsberg Maritime…

Five Power Defence Drill in International Waters

Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand and the United Kingdom have completed Five Power Defence Arrangements exercise in international waters…

Partners Aim to Encourage Maritime Entrepreneurs, Innovation

SUNY Maritime College and EEX Maritime Oy, of Finland, will be working together to encourage entrepreneurs and technological innovations in the maritime industry.

Parker Kittiwake Launches 'The Gold Guide'

Parker Kittiwake has announced the launch of the Gold Guide – a definitive reference guide to fuel, hydraulic, and lubricating…

How Deep is the Ocean?

Hydrogaphy, the science of surveying and charting bodies of water, is essential to the safe, sustainable and cost-effective use of the world’s oceans.