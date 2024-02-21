Maritime AI Company to Support INTERPOL

Maritime AI company Windward has announced a partnership with INTERPOL, the International Criminal Police Organization, to assist in their mission of facilitating a secure maritime environment.

Windward’s Maritime AI will provide intelligence to help identify, track, and prevent criminal activities such as illicit trafficking, human smuggling, piracy and illegal fishing.

The lack of actionable visibility in the maritime domain emboldens criminals, negatively impacts global trade, and poses significant threats to national and international security.

Windward’s Maritime AI platform is powered by advanced machine learning and behavioral analytics models, utilizing billions of data points to provide valuable insights into vessel behaviors, and ownership structures, and predict in real-time which vessels are likely to be involved in illicit activities.

Windward says its solution is the global standard in maritime domain awareness, enabling government bodies across the globe to protect their borders, national interests, and citizens, by bringing visibility to the opaque maritime environment.

“Tackling maritime crime has become a crucial mission for law enforcement agencies and INTERPOL. We work with local, regional, and international stakeholders to reduce maritime crime globally and improve maritime governance,” said Hasan Khajah, Coordinator of the Maritime Security Unit of INTERPOL. “We welcome the opportunity to leverage Windward’s technological and maritime expertise to bolster our enforcement capabilities and help achieve a safer maritime environment.”



