Maritime Charity Launches New Ship to Promote Literacy and Education

An international maritime charity based in Germany has unveiled a new ship to promote literacy, education and cross-cultural cooperation across Southeast Asia.

The vessel, Doulos Hope, is the fifth in GBA Ships’ fleet, recently launched following a technical refit and outfitting. At 85.5 meters long and 14 meters wide, with a gross tonnage of 3,370 grt and a maximum speed of 13.5 knots, the vessel is the first of a planned fleet designed to reach new regions and operate in shallower waters, so that isolated and marginalized communities further inland can be reached, GBA Ships said.

Seelan Govender, CEO of GBA Ships, said, “We have been supporting local communities from over 150 countries and territories since 1970, making more than 1,500 ports of call in that time. Doulos Hope represents not just a new vessel, but a new opportunity to expand our work and increase our ability to invest in leadership training and holistic community engagement worldwide.”

Since GBA Ships’ formation, over 49 million people have been welcomed on board its vessels, including more than 11 million children, with approximately 10,000 young people trained on board for future life and service. Hundreds of tons of books have been donated, including some from Doulos Hope’s sister ship, Logos Hope – with the world’s largest floating bookfair.

Doulos Hope will primarily travel around Southeast Asia, staying in ports for longer periods to enable greater community engagement. Like Logos Hope, Doulos Hope will be fitted with a floating bookfair, and ship teams will go into surrounding areas to provide aid and community care, partnering with local community groups to share hope with people, regardless of their circumstances, culture or background.

History of the Doulos Hope

Construction began on the vessel, originally named Lady Sarah, in May 1988 at Flender Werft in Lubeck, Germany. The buyers Windsor Line were unable to complete the purchase, and the vessel was sold to New Frontier Cruise Line and renamed Aurora II in December 1991.

In July 1994, the ship was sold to Star Cruises and became Megastar Aries. While still under the same ownership, it was renamed Genting World in July 2012, and later The Taipan in October 2013.

Following the bankrutcy of Star Cruises' parent company Genting Hong Kong in January 2022, The Taipan was sold to to OM Ships International, the ships ministry arm of Christian outreach organization Operation Mobilisation, in May 2022 and renamed Doulos Hope.

Operation Mobilisation affiliate Gute Bücher für Alle accepted the ship in Penang, Malaysia, and it completed its sea trials in July 2022. The vessel then sailed to Singapore to continue a refurbishment.