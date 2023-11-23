Maritime Craft Services Expands Workboat Fleet with Damen's Multi Cat 2712

Damen Shipyards has delivered one of its Multi Cats to workboat specialist Maritime Craft Services (Clyde) Ltd.

The 27-meter Multi Cat 2712 is a mid-range model in the 13-strong class and Damen builds them in series to meet the consistent demand for vessels of this size and capability, the Dutch shipbuilder said.

Based on the Firth of Clyde on the west coast of Scotland, Maritime Craft Services (MCS) operates a fleet of 17 workboats, of which 13 have been built by Damen.

The company provides services to offshore energy contractors and dredging clients for activities including anchor handling, towing, cable laying, dive support and general support / supply services.

Damen Shipyards said that, like all Damen Multi Cats, the new vessel comes with a comprehensive equipment package.

For the MuC 2712, this includes two deck cranes, a bow thruster, and a towing & anchor handling winch. It has a bollard pull of up to 32 tons and a top speed of ten knots, the company said.



