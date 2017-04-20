MPA Trains Global Maritime Leaders

The MPA Academy – the training arm of the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) – in partnership with the Singapore Management University (SMU) and Human Capital Leadership Institute, has officially launched its 2nd Advanced Maritime Leaders’ Programme (AMLP).

Taking place from 20 to 25 April 2017, the six-day programme will gather 19 senior maritime and port officials from all regions including, Africa, Asia, Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, Middle East and Oceania.

The Advanced Maritime Leaders’ Programme (AMLP) focuses on leadership development and is uniquely designed for senior maritime officers heading maritime and port administrations in their respective countries.

The 2nd AMLP will see C-suite maritime administrators discuss strategic management, policy-making, stakeholder engagement and crisis communications, while building a valuable network of global maritime leaders.

AMLP will also provide the opportunity for participants to attend high-level forums such as the 11th Singapore Maritime Lecture, Sea Asia 2017, Singapore Iron Ore Week 2017 and networking events with industry leaders.

Andrew Tan, Chief Executive of MPA said, “MPA is pleased to organise this year's 2nd AMLP during one of the most challenging times for the maritime industry, where dynamic and effective leadership is needed to drive transformation as it deals with slower growth, growing regulations, rapid technological and disruptive changes. We hope to inspire leaders to make a difference to their organisations through the exchange of best practices and knowledge.”

Sharing about maritime governance from his wealth of experience is industry veteran Mr Koji Sekimizu, immediate past Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Distinguished Visiting Fellow.

Sekimizu said, “The present state of maritime governance is the result of seventy years of serious effort. It is important for maritime leaders to recognise the history of maritime governance and the role played by the IMO. A specially designed leadership programme like the AMLP is a good platform to highlight and encourage active participation in the works of the IMO towards creating future maritime governance.”

Attending the AMLP for the first time is Eduardo De Carvalho Lago Filho, Chief Executive Officer of the Port of Itaqui in Brazil.

Speaking about his expectations for the leadership programme, he said, “The Port of Itaqui in Brazil is one of the main regional ports in northern Brazil that connects our country’s agricultural frontier to the world. The AMLP is a great opportunity to share our experience and best practices while learning from other maritime and port leaders. This experience will provide the necessary skills, tools and strategies, to face ever-changing challenges and demands for long-term planning. Being in Singapore will also allow us to learn from one of the world’s main hub ports.”

Alexander Sokolov, Head of Department of Maritime Transport, Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Belarus added, “The Republic of Belarus is in the process of creating our own merchant fleet, and we have joined a number of maritime conventions, and also became a member of the IMO last year."

He added: "As such, the national maritime administration faces the task of ensuring the implementation of international obligations in the field of merchant shipping. In this regard, the 2nd AMLP will provide an opportunity for us to study Singapore's Maritime Administration in areas of ship register management, creating a flag state control system and understand how the city-state meets the requirements of maritime conventions.”

In addition to the AMLP, the MPA Academy also organises two other flagship programmes aimed at the maritime industry's middle to senior management - the Maritime Public Leaders’ Programme which is organised for directors in maritime and port administrations and the Port Management Programme aimed at port masters, harbour masters and middle management.