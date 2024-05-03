30 Injured in US Navy At-sea Training Mishap

An at-sea training mishap off the coast of Jacksonville, Fla. caused injuries to 30 Sailors and Marines, the U.S. Navy said.

The incident, which occurred on the evening of May 1, involved two landing craft, air cushions (LCAC) from USS Wasp (LHD 1) and USS New York (LPD 21).

Five Sailors were medically evacuated for further care at Savannah Memorial University Medical Center, officials said. Four of the five Sailors have been released from the hospital after treatment, while one Sailor remains under medical care and is being assessed for further treatment.

Sailors and Marines with minor injuries were treated aboard Wasp and New York, according to the Navy.

Sailors and Marines assigned to the Wasp Amphibious Ready Group and 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) were conducting a training exercise when the incident occurred.

The recovery and investigation processes are ongoing, the Navy said.

LCACs are high-speed, over-the-beach, fully amphibious landing craft used to transport weapons systems, equipment, cargo and personnel from ship to shore and across the beach.