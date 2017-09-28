Marine Link
IMO's World Maritime Day 2017 Message

September 28, 2017

Photo: International Maritime Organization (IMO)

 The maritime sector, which includes shipping, ports and the people that operate them, can and should play a significant role helping Member States to create conditions for increased employment, prosperity and stability ashore through promoting trade by sea; enhancing the port and maritime sector as wealth creators both on land; and through developing a sustainable blue economy at sea.

 
This is the key message being shared around the world today (28 September), as IMO and the global maritime community celebrates the annual World Maritime Day, under the theme: Connecting Ships, Ports and People. 
 
World Maritime Day is an official United Nations day. Every year, it provides an opportunity to focus attention on the importance of shipping and other maritime activities and to emphasize a particular aspect of IMO's work. Each World Maritime Day has its own theme.
 
“As a UN agency, IMO has a strong commitment to helping achieve the aims of the Sustainable Development Goals. Shipping and ports can play a significant role in helping to create conditions for increased employment, prosperity and stability through promoting maritime trade. The port and maritime sectors can be wealth creators, both on land and at sea,” said IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim in his annual World Maritime Day Message.
 
“Our theme for this year will enable us to shine a spotlight on the existing cooperation between ports and ships to maintain and enhance a safe, secure and efficient maritime transportation system.” Mr. Lim said.
 
