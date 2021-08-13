Maritime NZ Files Charges for Auckland Port Worker Death

Maritime NZ has filed charges against Ports of Auckland Ltd (POAL) and an individual in relation to the death of a port worker almost a year ago.

Pala’amo (Amo) Kalati was killed on August 30, 2020 after being crushed when a container was dropped during a lifting operation.

The following charges have been filed in the Auckland District Court:

POAL has been charged under sections 47, 48 and 90 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

An individual has been charged under sections 48 and 49 of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015.

A court date has not yet been set, and Maritime NZ said it would not comment on the matter while it is before the court.

Section 47 establishes an offence of reckless conduct in respect of a health and safety duty and carries a maximum penalty of fine of up to $3 million dollars.

Section 90 prohibits adverse conduct for a prohibited health and safety reason with a penalty of up to $500,000.

Section 49 establishes an offence of failing to comply with a health and safety duty with a penalty of up to $50,000 for an individual and $100,000 for an officer.

Section 48 is an offence of failing to comply with health and safety duty that exposes an individual to the risk of death or serious injury with a maximum penalty of $150,000 for an individual and $300,000 for an officer of the company.