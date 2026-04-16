Maritime Recruitment “The Brennan Way”

There is not a corner of the U.S. maritime industry that’s not actively searching for the ‘next generation’, young talent that will effectively power a company’s future. For multi-generational, family owned companies like 4th generation family run business J.F. Brennan Company (Brennan), the importance of effective recruitment and retention cannot be understated. For this edition of Maritime Matters: The MarineLink Podcast, we visit with a trio of executives: Adam Binsfeld, President Brennan Marine Inc.; Janelle Pogodzinski, Brennan Chief Human Capital Officer; and Justin Scherf, Director, Brennan Underwater Services Group for insights on how the company invests its time and resources to attract and retain the mariners, the divers, the employees it needs to ensure Brennan is here for the fifth generation.