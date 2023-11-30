Maritime Just Transition Task Force Plans Seafarer Skills Update

A new training project will prepare seafarers for zero or near-zero emission ships, helping the global shipping industry decarbonize and ensure a just transition for seafarers.

Research commissioned by the Maritime Just Transition Task Force identified that 800,000 seafarers may require additional training by the mid-2030s to operate vessels run on zero or near zero emission fuels.

The training framework, funded through the IMO and Lloyd’s Register Foundation, will equip seafarers with skills in decarbonization, and provide guidance for trainers and the industry.

It will be available to IMO Member States, for potential use by maritime education and training institutes to develop their programs. A ‘train the trainer’ program will also be developed.

Ensuring a safe working environment for seafarers, as well as the effective management and operation of future technologies, is at the heart of the project.

The project will be run by IMO and the Maritime Just Transition Task Force Secretariat. Lloyd’s Register will develop the training framework for seafarers and officers, as well as an instructor handbook for maritime training institutions. The World Maritime University (WMU) will provide academic expertise. Many organizations are involved through a global industry peer learning group.

Once developed, the Baseline Training Framework for Seafarers in Decarbonization will be first tested in Asia through a program led by WMU, with support from the IMO Maritime Technology Cooperation Centre (MTCC) Asia and other partners. Training materials will be developed for all seafarers and for officers. The aim is to then expand testing of the package globally with all the established MTCCs and other appropriate organizations.

Guy Platten, Secretary General of the International Chamber of Shipping, said: “2030 is just around the corner, and we cannot be complacent about the needs of our seafarers and the appropriate training being in place to support them during our transitioning sector.”

The Maritime Just Transition Task Force was formed at COP 26 in 2021 by the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the International Transport Workers’ Federation (ITF), the United Nations Global Compact, IMO and the International Labour Organization (ILO). Primarily supported by funding from Lloyd’s Register Foundation, the taskforce has worked to ensure seafarers are put at the heart of shipping’s response to the climate emergency.

The timeline is to develop the training materials by mid-2025.



