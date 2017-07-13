Next Gen Maritime Workers Visits IMO

Students from the International Association of Maritime Universities (IAMU) visited International Maritime Organization (IMO) Headquarters for their student forum (11-12 July).

Its theme was that of IMO’s World Maritime Day - “Connecting Ships, Ports and People”. The visit, which brought over 60 students from all over the world, provided a unique opportunity for young people to learn more about IMO and the maritime industry.

The students also took part in workshops where they tackled real industry issues such as attracting and retaining seafarers, quality training on board and gender equality in the maritime industry.

They then had to write short reports on the topics discussed during each workshop. These reports will form an official student forum publication.

The students also had the chance to listen to IMO’s Secretary-General Kitack Lim’s own testimony during his opening remarks, as he shared insightful anecdotes of his student days and what led him to choose a maritime career. The visit was supported by the Nippon Foundation.