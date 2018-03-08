MJP Employs Marketing Manager

Related News
ABB Wins Total Solution For Polar Newbuild
ABB will deliver a comprehensive scope of power, automation, propulsion and digital solutions for the new Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc.
Tug, Switcher Engine Upgrades Offer Most Cost-Effective Options
Clean diesel technology upgrades for large tug and switcher locomotive engines cost only $4,379 to $15,201 per ton of nitrogen oxides (NOx)…
Truman Strike Group Completes COMPTUEX
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) returned to Naval Station Norfolk after completing their Composite Training…
First Carrousel Rave Tug Delivered to Novatug
Multratug 32, the first new CARROUSEL RAVE TUG (CRT) was delivered to its owner, Novatug B.V. of the Netherlands in February 2018. Multraship B.V.
Exxon Quits Some Rosneft Joint Ventures Citing Sanctions
Exxon Mobil Corp will exit some joint ventures with Russia's Rosneft, citing Western sanctions first imposed in 2014, while…
Schlumberger, Subsea 7 Mull Oil Services JV
Schlumberger, the world's largest oilfield services firm, and smaller peer Subsea 7 said on Friday they were entering exclusive…
EMGS in Refinancing Deal
Cash-strapped Norwegian survey player Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) has launched a refinancing exercise as the geophysical…
Tuco to Build Hydrographic Survey Boats for Denmark
Tuco Marine Group said it has signed a contract with DALO (The Danish Defense Acquisition and Logistics Organization) to…
ReCAAP ISC Reports Five Armed Robberies in Asia
A total of five incidents of armed robbery against ships were reported in Asia in February 2018. No piracy incident was reported, said ReCAAP ISC.
Rolls-Royce rolls out Sophisticated Situational Awareness for Navigators
Rolls-Royce has unveiled a sophisticated situational awareness system that fuses multiple sensors with intelligent software…
Beijer Electronics Unveils X2 Extreme Panels
Beijer Electronics has rolled out its new X2 extreme family of rugged HMIs for tough environments. X2 extreme panels are…
Top Maritime News
Maersk Ship Ablaze in Arabian Sea, 4 Crew Missing
Maersk has reported an active fire in a cargo hold on its liner vessel Maersk Honam en route from Singapore toward Suez around 900 nautical miles
Luxury Yacht Seized in Money Laundering Probe
Indonesian police on Thursday questioned the captain and crew of a luxury yacht in Bali at the request of U.S.
Fitch: Profitable May be Tough for Container Shippers
Fitch Ratings-London-01 March 2018: Sustaining last year's improved profitability in 2018 may prove challenging for container shipping companies
East Coast Storm Sweeps 70 Containers Overboard
As many as 73 stray cargo containers pose threat to mariners off North Carolina. The Coast Guard is warning mariners of navigation hazards after