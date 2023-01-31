Marlink Comms Solutions for 102 Miclyn Express Offshore Vessels

Marlink, a global provider of satellite and digital communication solutions, is implementing a fleet-wide migration of its smart managed network solution for offshore vessel operator Miclyn Express Offshore (MEO Group) to support its ongoing digitalization program.

Under a contract of an undisclosed value, Marlink said it would outfit 102 MEO Group vessels with its Sealink VSAT solution, providing high throughput connectivity across the fleet, and enabling personnel on transfer and vessel crews to utilize connectivity for welfare purposes.

"At the enterprise level, the company will leverage the Marlink network to accelerate its digitalization strategy with enhanced data transfer to optimize its fleet operations and improve operational efficiency," Marlink said.

Further, Marlink said that using its XChange management platform, Marlink will deliver a fully managed service, including network integration and secure file transfers between ship and shore.

"Using the smart routing capabilities of the XChange platform, MEO Group vessels will be able to send and receive data on the most appropriate channel and process data onboard at the edge of the network," Marlink said.

With operations in Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, MEO Group is servicing the oil and gas, renewables, and marine civil construction industries using its crew boats, offshore support vessels, and specialized vessels services, as well as project transportation solutions