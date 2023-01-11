Marlink Equipping Solstad Offshore Fleet with Starlink Connectivity

Maritime satellite communications services firm Marlink is equipping Solstad Offshore vessels with Starlink connectivity integrated with the Sealink VSAT, L-band backup, and 4G services.

"Solstad Offshore is the first offshore vessel operator on the Marlink network to trial Starlink testing the network in harsh weather conditions. In September 2022, the company completed the migration of its fleet connectivity to Marlink, including Sealink VSAT and 4G connectivity, and is now evaluating if this should be further extended with Starlink integration," Marlink said.

The company will use the connectivity to deliver enhanced communications for seafarers, with high speed, low latency connectivity, designed to provide an unparalleled Maximum Information Rate (MIR) performance in combination with a reliable Committed Information Rate (CIR) over VSAT, guaranteeing business critical connectivity, Marlink said.

"Marlink’s integration of existing and emerging networks into one seamless end-to-end managed hybrid network provided to Solstad will improve the user experience, application performance, reliability, scalability, and security. Solstad will also benefit from advanced network management tools, including SD-WAN application-based routing, to optimize the reliability of business critical communications and enable a higher-quality user experience," Marlink said.

“We are delighted to be supporting the adoption of next-generation networks in the maritime offshore market through this agreement with Solstad Offshore, which is the first of its kind on the Marlink network in this sector,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink. “The integration of new LEO capabilities with our well-established Sealink VSAT service represents a new frontier of performance for maritime customers, like Solstad, that will experience unparalleled connectivity that improve business operations and crew welfare.”

“Solstad Offshore is committed to innovation and quality in all our operations and we consider connectivity to be an important driver of value for our customers, crews and our people ashore,” said Christian Nesheim, ICT Director, Solstad Offshore.

“We are happy to further deepen our relationship with Marlink and have the opportunity to pilot the Starlink connectivity solutions together. Testing done on vessels in the North Sea region will give us valuable experience on the roughness and stability of the solution during the tough winter months. Following the Starlink trial we will evaluate if this should be incorporated as a supplement in the Solstad Offshore fleet, as an integrated part of our existing connectivity solutions by Marlink.”



