Marlink Fortifies Cyber Security Offer with Port-IT Acquisition

Marlink acquired 100% of Port-IT, a leader in cyber security solutions tailored for the maritime industry.

Port-IT brings the combination of a state-of-the-art cyber security solutions portfolio together with a long-standing experience in the maritime industry. The acquisition follows and complements the cyber security professional and managed services capabilities of Diverto, which also recently joined the Marlink Group.

Rhoon, the Netherlands-based Port-IT enjoys easy access to the major ports of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Antwerp and offers 24/7 support to its customer base of 7,000 vessels from its Security Operations Centres (SOCs) in Rhoon and Bangkok.





Please join us in New Orleans on November 13 for a free micro conference on new USCG cyber security rules and their impact on maritime owner/operators. Free lunch and a solid moderated discussion feature USCG RADM Wayne Arguin, Marlink, ABS and Harvey Gulf.





Dedicated to Cyber Security

Marlink Group will create a dedicated cyber security unit, by combining the capabilities of Port-IT, Diverto and its own cyber security activities, that will comprise a team of 130 with recognized cyber security certifications and long-standing experience in maritime, energy, humanitarian and critical infrastructure sectors, and four Security Operations Centers (SOCs) located in Europe, Asia and Americas.

The cyber security unit will provide expert support to Marlink Group’s maritime, energy and humanitarian businesses, while leveraging the global reach and innovation capabilities of the group.

“We welcome very much Port-IT and its expert staff to the Marlink Group, as the demand for expertise and resources to meet the increasing IT and OT cyber security needs of our global customer base is growing fast. The acquisition of Port-IT aligns perfectly with our ambition to stand out as a trusted cyber security partner for customers operating in remote locations, in the same way as we are already the trusted partner for managed next generation communication networks.” said Erik Ceuppens, CEO, Marlink Group. “The combined capabilities of Port-IT, Diverto and Marlink teams will provide our customers with a best-in-class portfolio of services, solutions and support to face the growing cyber security threats.”



