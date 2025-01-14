Marlink Triples Maritime Remote Installations in 2024

Digital solutions company Marlink has reported a more than 350% increase in remote service installations in 2024 compared to 2023, driving the digital transformation of maritime industry.

More than 900 remote installations were completed by the end of 2024, compared to just above 200 in 2023, according to Marlink.

Marlink’s data show that customer installations increased during the year while integrations by Marlink and its field service partners remained relatively flat.

Remote installations increased rapidly in recent years, when service personnel were unable to attend vessels and were obliged to support the process remotely. The availability of new high throughput internet solutions has encouraged customers to once again request remote installation, as they contend with disrupted schedules and diversions.

“Shipowners are increasingly demanding managed services that enable digital possibilities across all areas of the business. The ability to support this process remotely enables us to complete more installations for more customers at the same level of quality and create possibilities for the ship and its crew,” said Tore Morten Olsen, President, Maritime, Marlink.