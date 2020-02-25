MarTID 2020: Time is Running Out

Related News

Fourth Diamond Princess Passenger Dies from Coronavirus

A fourth passenger from the cruise ship Diamond Princess moored in Japan has died from the coronavirus, NHK public television said on Tuesday.

Future USS Delbert D. Black Completes Builders Trials

The future USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) completed builder’s trials February 22 after spending three days underway in the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S.

Hybrid drives: Siemens sends in the machines

Encouraged by the success of a hybrid drives program, Siemens is going all out in Norway to automate production of that core…

Maersk to Raise HSFO Bunker Fuel Consumption to 25%

Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk plans to raise the proportion of high sulphur fuel oil it consumes from 10% to 25% by the year-end…

Madely Joins Ecochlor as VP of Global Service

Ecochlor announced the addition of Michael "Mick" Madely to fill a newly created position of Vice President of Global Service.

Adm. Schultz Delivers State of the Coast Guard Address

U.S. Coast Guard Commandant Adm. Karl Schultz outlined his vision for the service Thursday during the State of the Coast Guard Address in Charleston…

GTT Wins 2 LNG Tank Design Orders from Hyundai

French multinational naval engineering company Gaztransport & Technigaz (GTT) has received two orders from the Korean shipyards…

Golar LNG Pact with BR Distribuidora

Golar Power, which offers integrated liquefied natural gas (LNG) based downstream solutions, and Petrobras Distribuidora S.A.

"Ghost Ship" Washes Up in Ireland

An abandoned cargo ship landed on the coast of Ireland this week after more than a year drifting alone at sea.The Irish Coast…