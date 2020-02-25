MarTID 2020: Time is Running Out

February 25, 2020

© Carabay / Adobe Stock

The third annual global Maritime Training Insights Database (MarTID) survey is open through February 29, 2020.

Make sure your voice is heard. Take the MarTID 2020 survey today:


MarTID is a non-commercial, joint initiative of the World Maritime University, Marine Learning Systems and New Wave Media, launched in 2018 with the completion of the inaugural survey and publication of the 2018 Training Practices Report, which can be found, along with the 2019 report, at www.MarTID.org.

