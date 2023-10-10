MarTrust Appoints New CEO

The Marcura Group Board has announced Stuart Gregory is taking the helm as CEO of MarTrust.

MarTrust is set to undergo a renewed phase of development and expansion, the company said. Over the past years, under the leadership of Domenico Carlucci and with the support of the Marcura Board, MarTrust has become a prominent fintech entity, managing over $12 billion in payments annually.

Gregory brings a wealth of fintech expertise, having been instrumental in building and scaling Wise Business through to its successful public listing in London. He will be based in London and report directly to Jens Poulsen, group CEO of Marcura.

Poulsen said, “We are thrilled to welcome Stuart as part of our team, where he will take the helm during our upcoming crucial phase of growth. Stuart brings invaluable fintech expertise to the table, which will build on the remarkable strides MarTrust has already made. We are seeing very strong adoption as customers demand solutions that grasp the intricacies of the maritime industry, along with a deep understanding of customer requirements, compliance issues, and the distinctive challenges that come with being a maritime services provider. We eagerly anticipate the exciting expansion and enhancement of our product offerings to serve our customers better.”

Gregory said, "The opportunity to further transform maritime payments is huge, and demand from customers and seafarers is high. MarTrust has a robust platform and an exceptional team; my role will be to drive this next phase of growth and even more deeply address our customers’ maritime payments needs."

Carlucci will continue to play a role in the company's future. He will refocus his energies on market strategy, key accounts and partnerships.

"I want to thank Domenico for his exceptional contribution and leadership," Poulsen said. "This strategic appointment is not just an extension but an enhancement of our leadership capabilities. We're thrilled to have both Domenico and Stuart collaborate to leverage the unique strengths of maritime payments and fintech."