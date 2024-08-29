Mass. Maritime Renews Offshore Wind Training Partnership with RelyOn Nutec

Massachusetts Maritime Academy (MMA) on Thursday announced it has renewed its training partnership agreement with RelyOn Nutec GoM (Gulf of Mexico).

The partnership was formed in 2019 and over the past five years has provided specialized Global Wind Organization (GWO) Basic Safety Training (BST) to close to 1,000 course participants entering the offshore wind industry. The MMA is the first facility in the nation to offer all five modules of GWO Basic Safety Training for Offshore Wind: Working at Heights, First Aid, Fire Awareness, Manual Handling, and Sea Survival.

Upon completion of the GWO Basic Safety Training course participants possess an awareness of the hazards encountered when working within the wind industry and how best to control and mitigate against these hazards. The training also equips participants with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to appropriately respond in an emergency.

“Massachusetts Maritime Academy has been a great partner of RelyOn Nutec over the last several years, and we are excited to continue this partnership,” said Jenni Lewis, Managing Director of RelyOn Nutec GoM (Gulf of Mexico). “Their facilities and commitment to quality are top tier, and their training strongly complements our organization. We are very proud of our relationship with the Academy.”

“We were delighted to have Jenni Lewis join us on campus and tour our facilities,” said Rear Admiral Francis X. McDonald, USMS, president of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy. “And we are equally delighted and grateful that our partnership with RelyOn Nutec has been renewed. We look forward to our continued work together in delivering the highest quality safety training in the offshore wind industry.”