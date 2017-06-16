Matsuyama Welcomes First Panamax Coal Carrier

Japan’s port of Matsuyama welcomed NYK-operated M/V Nord Neptune, the first panamax coal carrier to visit the port, on June 10, 2017.



The Ehime prefectural government and the Shikoku Regional Development Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism recently completed an international logistics terminal project to reconstruct the port by deepening the berth to 13 meters. To help the berth accept large vessels, NYK provided technical support through Sumiseki Trading Co. Ltd. which operates a coal center at the port.



Large vessels are expected to improve the efficiency of coal imports by expanding handling capacity and boosting the development of local industries.





M/V Nord Neptune

Length Overall: 225 meters

Breadth: 32.3 meters

Gross Tonnage: 38,892 tons

Deadweight Tonnage: 75,726 tons

Flag: Denmark