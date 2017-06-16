Marine Link
Matsuyama Welcomes First Panamax Coal Carrier

June 16, 2017

M/V Nord Neptune (Photo: NYK)

Japan’s port of Matsuyama welcomed NYK-operated M/V Nord Neptune, the first panamax coal carrier to visit the port, on June 10, 2017.

The Ehime prefectural government and the Shikoku Regional Development Bureau of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism recently completed an international logistics terminal project to reconstruct the port by deepening the berth to 13 meters. To help the berth accept large vessels, NYK provided technical support through Sumiseki Trading Co. Ltd. which operates a coal center at the port.

Large vessels are expected to improve the efficiency of coal imports by expanding handling capacity and boosting the development of local industries.


M/V Nord Neptune
Length Overall: 225 meters
Breadth: 32.3 meters
Gross Tonnage: 38,892 tons
Deadweight Tonnage: 75,726 tons
Flag: Denmark
 
