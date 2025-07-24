MAURIC Sets Sail For Southeast Asia With Singapore-Based Representation

Naval architecture firm MAURIC has reached a new milestone in its development plan by establishing its presence in Southeast Asia.

Marin Guillo, newly appointed Business Developer for MAURIC, has taken up residence at Changi Business Park, Singapore, positioning himself closer to clients and prospects across both commercial and naval sectors. His mission encompasses developing relationships with regional shipyards and shipowners, with the objective of extendingMAURIC's reach throughout Southeast Asia

Strategically positioned in Singapore—the region's preeminent maritime hub located opposite Batam Island, which hosts nearly 200 shipyards—Marin Guillo will be well placed to serve key regional markets effectively whilst benefiting from this proximity to one of Southeast Asia's largest shipbuilding clusters.

Southeast Asia presents MAURIC with promising prospects in a region undergoing significant maritime transformation, driven by robust economic growth (3-7%) and substantial investment in maritime infrastructure. This momentum generates demand for regional shipping, ferries, port support vessels, and decarbonization solutions.With several hundred shipyards across the region, local governments are seeking innovative but reliable partners capable of technology transfer whilst respecting their requirements for regional industrialization.