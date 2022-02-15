Max Vekich Sworn In as FMC Commissioner

Max Vekich was sworn-in today as a Commissioner of the Federal Maritime Commission for a term expiring June 30, 2026.

First nominated by President Joseph R. Biden on June 24, 2021, and then again on January 4, 2022. He was confirmed by the United States Senate on February 10, 2022, and is the 43rd person to serve on the Federal Maritime Commission.

“Commissioner Vekich assumes office when his lifelong experience working on the waterfront will be especially beneficial. He understands port and supply chain issues from the perspective of a worker on the frontlines of making cargo move. I am confident he will have many important contributions to make to the work of the Federal Maritime Commission and I am happy to welcome him as a colleague,” said Chairman Maffei.

Prior to joining the Commission, Commissioner Vekich had a more than 40-year career as a longshoreman, joining the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) in 1979. Over the course of his career, he held leadership positions within the ILWU, serving as President of ILWU Local 52 and on the ILWU International Executive Committee.

“I am grateful for the President’s confidence in me and have been blessed twice in being nominated to serve on the Federal Maritime Commission. Since my first day on the waterfront my work ethic has always been keep cargo moving, and that will be my priority in executing my duties as a Commissioner. Keeping cargo moving is the mindset and emphasis needed to identify and address port and supply chain issues. I look forward to getting to work and am humbled at the opportunity to serve,” said Commissioner Vekich.

This is not the first time Commissioner Vekich has entered public service. He served four terms in the Washington State House of Representatives, from 1983-1991, where he chaired the Commerce & Labor, Trade & Economic Development, and Agriculture committees.

Commissioner Vekich earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of Puget Sound and an Associate of Arts from Grays Harbor Community College. He is a native of Aberdeen, Washington, but has resided in Seattle since 2004. He is married to Marcee Stone-Vekich and survives his first wife Ivy Frost Vekich. He is the father of two children and one stepchild.