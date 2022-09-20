McCarthy Named CEO of Seaspan Shipyards

Canadian shipbuilding and ship repair company Seaspan Shipyards announced on Tuesday that John McCarthy has been named CEO, effective immediately.

A member of Seaspan Shipyards' senior leadership team since 2018, McCarthy succeeds Mark Lamarre, who assumes a new role as president and CEO of The Washington Companies, following the planned retirement of previous president and CEO, Larry Simkins.

McCarthy brings more than 36 years of experience in shipbuilding, repair and overhaul and as a senior leader at American and International shipyards. As Chief Program Officer of Seaspan Shipyards for the past four years, McCarthy oversaw all new construction programs as part of Canada’s National Shipbuilding Strategy.

“I am excited and honored to lead Seaspan Shipyards forward in this exciting and critical time for our company as we continue to build, repair and modernize ships both for Canada’s national needs and for our other important customers,” McCarthy said. “I have tremendous regard for Seaspan’s proud history and look forward to continuing to work with our incredibly talented team across our three shipyards and our Government partners to deliver on our current work and capitalize on the future opportunities ahead.”

“On behalf of the entire Seaspan Shipyards team, we thank Mark Lamarre for his outstanding leadership and the significant contributions he has made through this important period for our company,” McCarthy added. “Mark has been instrumental in driving a culture of continuous improvement and putting our Shipyards on the successful trajectory we are on today. I would also like to personally thank him for his guidance and friendship and look forward to continuing to work with him in his new role.”

Seaspan Shipyards, a division of Seaspan ULC, performs shipbuilding and ship repair in North Vancouver and Victoria for both government and the private sector customers. Among current projects, the company is building non-combat ships for the Canadian Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy.