McCreary Named President of Gulf Marine Repair

Richard McCreary was appointed president of Hendry Marine's Tampa, Fla. repair yard Gulf Marine Repair, effective January 31, 2022. He succeeds John Gallagher, who had served as president since 2019 and is retiring.

McCreary comes to Gulf Marine Repair from Vigor Works, LLC, where he was vice president of business development. He has also held executive positions at BAE Systems, Marinette Marine Corporation, VT Halter Marine and other shipbuilders in a career spanning five decades.