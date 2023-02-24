McVea Tapped to Lead the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency

Virginia McVea has been named as the next chief executive officer of the U.K. Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) effective April 3, 2023.

Damien Oliver has been serving as the MCA's interim CEO since October 2022, following the retirement of the agency's former head Brian Johnson.

U.K. Maritime Minister Baroness Vere said, "[McVea] joins at a pivotal time for the agency as it faces both challenges and exciting opportunities, and I look forward to working with her to grow the U.K. flag, decarbonize the maritime sector and encourage greater investment in the U.K."

McVea was previously the CEO of the Human Rights Commission and most recently was CEO of Northern Ireland, the largest single electoral administrative area for the U.K.

Maritime and Coastguard Agency Non-Executive Chairman Christopher Rodrigues said, "I am confident that Virginia has all the skills and qualities we need to build on the excellent work that Brian and the executive team has done over the four years of his tenure."