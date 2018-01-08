Coast Guard Medevacs Sailor near Key West

Related News
Spain: Demand for Natural Gas Rises 9% in 2017
Demand for natural gas in 2017 has grown by close to 9% in Spain, compared to 2016, reaching 351 TWh. It is the third consecutive…
New Women in Maritime Network Launched
Central and Latin America celebrated the launch of a new women in the maritime network in Valparaíso, Chile (13-15 December)…
Boskalis Acquires Subsea Survey Firm Gardline
Netherlands based Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. said it has acquired all shares of the U.K. based Gardline Group, a firm…
USS Wasp Joins 7th Fleet
The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp (LHD 1) entered U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations Jan. 6 after completing nearly two…
CEMEX UK Orders Dredger from Damen
CEMEX UK Marine Limited has placed an order for the first Damen Marine Aggregate Dredger (MAD). The vessel, which will be…
Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia sign MOU for Joint Hydrographic Survey
To demonstrate multilateral cooperation between littoral states and stakeholders to improve navigational safety in the Straits…
Body Found on Burning Iranian Tanker
The body of one crew member has been found aboard an Iranian oil tanker that is still ablaze after colliding with a grain ship off China's east coast, an Iranian official said on Monday.
TGS Shares Fall after Q2 Sales Disappoint
Shares of the world's leading provider of geoscience data to oil companies TGS fell by more than 6 percent on Thursday, after disappointing sales in the second quarter.
Famous 16-Foot Great White Shark Gone Missing
Mary Lee, the 16-foot Great White Shark that has had Twitter in a frenzy the past few weeks, has gone missing – electronically speaking.
Ice-Free Arctic?
At the current rate of carbon emissions of about 35 to 40 gigatons a year, scientists are estimating that the Arctic could…
CMES Fleet Adds Bulk Carriers
The delivery and naming ceremony of PACIFIC MERIT, an energy-saving and environment-friendly bulk carrier with 64 thousand DWT…
Top Maritime News
US Firm Expects MH370 Search Contract Soon
U.S.-based seabed exploration firm Ocean Infinity on Wednesday said it was moving a vessel closer to a possible search area for missing Malaysia
Tanker Collided with Oil Rig in North Sea
The tanker Elsa Essberger collided with unmanned oil rig Q1 with is no longer in use, at around 1820 UTC Dec 31 in North sea some 20 nm southwest of
Oil Trades Strengthen to Mid-2015 Levels on Iranian Unrest
Oil prices posted their strongest opening to a year since 2014 on Tuesday, with crude rising to mid-2015 highs amid large anti-government rallies in
Hospital Ship Sunk in Bristol Channel a Century Ago
One hundred years ago tomorrow (January 4) the sinking of a hospital ship by an infamous German U-boat commander caused outrage across Britain.