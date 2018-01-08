Marine Link
Monday, January 8, 2018

Coast Guard Medevacs Sailor near Key West

January 8, 2018

Photo: USCG

Photo: USCG

The U.S. Coast Guard said it medevaced a 56-year-old man from his sailing vessel, the Anthem, approximately 12 miles east of Key West, Fla., last Tuesday.
 
Coast Guard Sector Key West watchstanders received a report at approximately 1 a.m from a 56-year-old man sailing from St. Petersburg to Key West suffering from shortness of breath and exhaustion.
 
The nearby Coast Guard Cutter Raymond Evans crew launched their smallboat crew who transported the patient to awaiting emergency medical services at Station Key West. He was then transferred to Lower Keys Medical Center.
