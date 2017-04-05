Humanitarian Ships Rescue Hundreds in Mediterranean
Some 600 people have died trying to reach Italy this year, said the International Organization for Migration. No bodies were found on Wednesday, the coast guard said.
Reporting by Darrin Zamitt
