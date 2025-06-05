Megamas Contracts Ulstein Design & Solutions AS For Cable-Laying Vessel Design

Megamas Resources announced a ship design contract with Norway-based Ulstein Design & Solutions AS to start the engineering phase on a fiber-optic cable-laying vessel (CLV) planned to be built at the Lloyd Werft Bremerhaven GmbH.

Capt. Tiew Sien Kheng, managing partner at Megamas, disclosed the contract at Ulstein's booth at the Nor-Shipping exhibition this week.

"Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, together with Lloyd Werft, will contribute its extensive expertise to deliver a high-specification, specialized vessel. Conceptual design work began in autumn 2023, centered on the ULSTEIN SX228—a next-generation fiber-optic cable laying vessel (CLV)," explained Kheng.

The ULSTEIN SX228 has a deadweight of 8,200 tons and a cable capacity of 5,500 tons. Measuring 121.7 meters in length with a 23-meter beam, the vessel has been specifically optimized for fiber-optic cable laying and is also prepared for future power cable operations. This includes an underdeck carousel integrated into the cable tanks.

Equipped with two firing lines and all necessary cable handling equipment within an enclosed working area, the vessel ensures safe and efficient operations in challenging offshore environments. Additional features include an ROV hangar for the cable trencher, a 50-ton A-frame, and a bollard pull capacity of up to 120 ton for subsea ploughing.