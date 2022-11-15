Mercury Marine Unveils V10 Outboards

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation, on Tuesday announced the launch of its new 5.7L 350 and 400hp Verado outboard engines, said to be the industry's first V10 outboards.

The new outboards are compatible with the latest Mercury SmartCraft technologies and will also be offered with an optional dual-mode 48V/12V alternator to pair with Navico Group’s Fathom e-power system, an integrated lithium-ion auxiliary power management system, providing boaters the opportunity to eliminate an onboard generator system.

“The all-new Mercury V10 Verado outboards are exactly what boaters have been asking for in a 350 and 400hp platform,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “They are powerful, smooth and quiet. They have many of the same fuel efficiency-enhancing features that are synonymous with our high-horsepower lineup. They also deliver the same kind of premium boating experience that has made Verado outboards legendary. The V10 Verado outboards solidify Mercury’s leadership position in the high-horsepower outboard market.”

The V10 Verado outboards leverage many of the same features and technologies of the company’s V12, V8 and V6 platforms. The new V10 includes premium refinements and versatility for a wide range of applications, from large saltwater center consoles to single-engine freshwater fishing boats to pontoons and smaller center consoles, Mercury said.

Weighing 695 pounds and with the same 26-inch mount spacing as the V8 outboards, the V10 engines maximize compatibility with current boat designs. This lightweight, compact design provides the performance boaters are looking for and makes them perfect for multi-engine applications or repowering vessels.

The new platform features the outboard industry’s first V10 naturally aspirated powerhead. It leverages 5.7L displacement and a quad-cam design. A 150-amp alternator charges onboard batteries and supports the boat’s electrical system.

The platform’s all-new hydrodynamic gearcase is engineered to improve performance and durability across multiple applications while also maximizing fuel efficiency. Mercury engineers designed the all-new Revolution X propeller to perfectly match the V10 Verado, with larger diameter and wider blades combined with the deep ratio of the new gearcase.

Calibrated to deliver full performance on 87-octane fuel, these outboards also feature efficiency-enhancing technologies, a closed-loop fuel system and Advanced Range Optimization (ARO).

Adaptive Speed Control maintains engine rpm despite changes in load or conditions, and Transient Spark Technology electronically adjusts spark timing to optimize low-end power.

The V10 Verado engines will also be compatible with a new Mercury electric steering system for multi-outboard vessels slated to start shipping in February 2023.

“We challenged our engineers to improve acceleration and overall performance with the new V10 Verado outboards, while also making them quieter and lighter than competitors’ outboards in this horsepower range,” said Tim Reid, Mercury Marine vice president of product development and engineering. “Once again they exceeded expectations while also incorporating technologies that make boat operation and maintenance intuitively simple.”