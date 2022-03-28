Marine Link
Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Metal Shark Awarded $36 Million Patrol Boat Deal

March 28, 2022

(File photo: Metal Shark)

Louisiana-based shipbuilder Metal Shark has been awarded a contract  to establish fiscal 2022 and fiscal 2023 pricing for Near Coastal Patrol Vessels (NCPVs) seven through 10, and accompanying outfitting, testing, spares, tools, travel, reactivation, crew familiarization, exportation and transportation, the U.S. Department of Defense announced.

Awarded by the Naval Sea Systems Command, the deal is a $36,195,438 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.

This modification supports Foreign Military Sales (FMS) orders from nations within the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility, the Pentagon said. Specific FMS sales will be identified as future delivery orders occur.

Work will be performed in Franklin, La., and is expected to be completed by November 2024.

