Metal Shark Boosts Production Capacity with Third Louisiana Facility

U.S.-based boat builder Metal Shark is expanding its presence in its home state of Louisiana with the addition of a third manufacturing facility and a new recruitment effort.

The expansion follows the recent divestiture of its Alabama-based ship refit and repair business, after the company sold its operations to Birdon America.

With a new 40,000 square foot manufacturing facility in Iberia Parish, Louisiana, Metal Shark is looking to boost its production capacity.

Together with its nearby Jeanerette and Franklin production facilities, the company now boasts nearly 200,000 total square feet of enclosed manufacturing space spread across 35 acres, and employs nearly 400 people.

To support its backlog, Metal Shark has also been on a recruitment spree to grow its workforce across all of its Louisiana facilities.

The company is currently hiring for all production trades, and is also recruiting naval architects, project coordinators and project engineers.

In addition to its efforts aimed at local recruitment, Metal Shark is now offering relocation assistance for qualified welders interesting in finding a home in Louisiana.

“As a diversified builder, at any given time we’re producing boats for a wide range of markets including US and foreign military forces, state and local law enforcement agencies and fire departments, and numerous commercial markets including pilot groups, passenger vessel operators, and the offshore wind industry,

“Our new Avery Island facility will reduce lead times for vessels that lie outside our mainstream production mix, with an experienced crew of boat building professionals specializing in custom rigging and production efficiency,” said Chris Allard, Metal Shark’s CEO.

While Metal Shark continues to expand in Louisiana, the company has not vacated Alabama entirely. The builder has retained a portion of its Alabama waterfront to support ongoing training, trials, and autonomous testing.