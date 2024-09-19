Metal Shark Delivers First of Two Fireboats to Anne Arundel Fire Department

Metal Shark, a Louisiana-based boat builder, has delivered the first of two cutting-edge 50-foot welded-aluminum fireboats to the Anne Arundel County Fire Department in Annapolis, Md. These new vessels are set to enhance emergency response capabilities across Chesapeake Bay, safeguarding over 500 miles of shoreline.

Designed in-house and built at Metal Shark's Franklin, La. shipyard, the 50 Defiant NXT monohull fireboats feature advanced technology that improves response times, firefighting effectiveness and safety for firefighters, the builder said. They will also support mutual aid services with surrounding jurisdictions, including Baltimore City and County, Calvert County, and the U.S. Naval Academy.

Although the fireboats' names have not yet been disclosed, the first vessel has been delivered and is ready for service following operator training conducted by Metal Shark personnel.

The boats are equipped with a spacious, climate-controlled pilothouse, designed for optimal visibility, thanks to Metal Shark’s innovative "pillarless glass" structure, which reduces blind spots significantly compared to traditional fireboat designs. The new fireboats boast an array of features that enhance operational efficiency, including a unique window arrangement for improved downward visibility during critical maneuvers and an overhead skylight for unobstructed views during emergency operations.

Powered by twin inboard diesel waterjet propulsion, the 50’ x 16’ fireboats can achieve speeds over 45 knots, ensuring rapid response to emergencies. At a cruise speed of 30 knots, they offer an operating range of approximately 250 nautical miles.

(Photo: Metal Shark)

Equipped with an array of firefighting tools, including remote-operated monitors and hydrant outlets, the fireboats are prepared to tackle a variety of emergency situations effectively. Each vessel is capable of delivering a flow rate of over 8,500 gallons per minute, supported by twin 3,000 GPM self-priming fire pumps driven via PTO from the main engines. Each pump draws from its own dedicated in-hull sea chest, feeding a central manifold with crossover capability, which in turn supplies the entire system.

From the fire control station at the port helm, flow is directed as desired via electronically-actuated 8” slow-close valves with manual backup. The vessels are each equipped with a remote-operated electric rooftop monitor, two aft-mounted monitors, two aft dual handline outlets, and two 5” Storz hydrant outlets. Dual 55-gallon reservoirs carry a total of 110 gallons of aqueous film-forming foam (AFFF) per vessel.

“The continued success of our Defiant NXT fireboat platforms has been rewarding to see, and it’s a testament to our commitment to continually review, refine, enhance, and perfect our product offering,” said Metal Shark’s Vice President of Sales for LE, Fire/Rescue & Specialty Projects, Dean Jones. “We consider our customers to be lifelong partners, and the folks from Anne Arundel have proven to be an absolute pleasure to work with. The mutual trust and respect between our team and theirs resulted in a truly collaborative process, merging their experience with our knowledge base. As a result, these new assets will provide a new level of capabilities, offer increased opportunities for regional inter-agency partnerships, and ultimately redefine maritime safety and response for Anne Arundel County Fire Department and the communities they serve.”

“It is our mission to support those who serve and protect, and it has been an honor and a privilege to help the dedicated men and women of Anne Arundel County Fire Department to upgrade their fireboat fleet,” said Metal Shark CEO Chris Allard. “These high-performance, state of the art vessels will allow crews to respond faster, cover more distance, and do their jobs more efficiently and safely, strengthening the Department’s ability to ensure the safety and well being of the County’s residence and visitors.”

(Photo: Metal Shark)