Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Metal Shark Hires Marshall as Executive VP

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 17, 2023

Jason Marshall (Photo; Metal Shark)

Louisiana-based boat builder Metal Shark announced it has expanded its executive team with a newly recruited appointment from the U.S. Navy and Department of Defense Naval Surface Warfare Center – Carderock (NSWC). Jason Marshall joins Metal Shark as Executive Vice President – Programs, following a 30 year career with NSWC’s Combatant Craft Division (CCD).

Marshall most recently served as CCD’s In-Service Systems Engineering Branch Head (2019-2023), managing the team of project managers and systems engineers responsible for the Navy’s sustainment combatant craft, high speed/high performance/advanced vessels, and unmanned surface craft. He also served as CCD’s Senior Craft Design Manager from 2007-2019, and Naval Architect from 1993-2007.

At Metal Shark, Marshall will assume responsibility for the full realm of the company’s program management efforts, from outward facing customer interactions to internal systems and Programs personnel management, in support of all new builds across the company’s three Gulf Coast boat building facilities.

