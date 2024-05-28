Metis Revamps Its Maritime Analytics Platform

Maritime data analytics company Metis has unveiled a revised version of its analytics platform, aimed to help clients better manage their ship and fleet performance.

Fresh developments cover additional fleet- and vessel-level summary dashboards, as well as key performance indicators (KPIs) that provide improved overviews in specific domains of focus, including ship emissions, vessel performance, optimized operations and machinery condition.

Useful for benchmarking within the fleet and between sister ships, the new KPIs offer the precision for users to focus quickly and accurately on areas requiring attention, according to Metis.

The upgrade coincides with a complete Metis rebranding to better reflect its digital-solutions offering and image.

“We’re reconfirming the Metis commitment to digital solutions that bring competitive advantage for shipping businesses and benefit the maritime industry as a whole.

“The new platform will greatly enhance the everyday experience for the user, providing easier access to existing intelligence and increasing return on digital investments. It is significantly faster and more engaging, as well as smoother in every aspect,” said Frank Paleokrassas, Chief Product Officer, Metis.

“It’s easier than ever to analyse the status of a vessel or fleet. By promoting transparency and facilitating access to comprehensive and reliable intelligence, we enhance visibility, coordination, and decision-making while building a solid foundation of trust among all stakeholders. The new platform’s enhanced functionality perfectly aligns with our promise to empower people and organizations to evolve and create impact at all levels,” added Panos Theodossopoulos, CEO, Metis.

The new Metis platform will be on show for the first time during Posidonia 2024, together with the new visual identity of the company.