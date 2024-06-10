Meyer Turku Delivers TUI Cruises' Mein Schiff 7

Finnish shipbuilder Meyer Turku on Monday delivered Mein Schiff 7 to German cruise line TUI Cruises.

Mein Schiff 7 is the seventh ship of the Mein Schiff series built at the Turku shipyard. "Mein Schiff 7's symbolic start of production, the steel cutting ceremony, took place at our shipyard on June 14th, 2022," says Tim Meyer, CEO of Meyer Turku, "We are very proud to have delivered Mein Schiff 7 to TUI Cruises today, less than two years later. This was made possible by our long-standing and close cooperation."

Mein Schiff 7 is the first ship in the Mein Schiff fleet to run exclusively on low-emission marine diesel (with maximum sulfur content of 0.1%). The ship has a shore power connection and is equipped with catalytic converters. In addition, Mein Schiff 7 is built so that it can also run on methanol, which with the green methanol of the future will make the ship's propulsion power almost CO2-neutral. Mein Schiff 7 is the first vessel with methanol capability built at the Meyer Turku shipyard.

"Receiving this ship is a special moment for us. Ten years ago we acquired our first Blu Motion class ship here in Turku, and by 2019 we had built a total of six vessels. We would like to thank the Meyer Turku shipyard for the excellent cooperation and the development of our well-being fleet. We are now sailing on Mein Schiff 7 to Kiel, where we will welcome the first guests on board on June 12th”, says Wybcke Meier, CEO of TUI Cruises.

Length: 316 m

Hull width: 35.8 m

Gross tonnage: 111,500

Passengers: 2,894

Crew: 1,447

Flag State: Malta