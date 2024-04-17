Meyer Turku Highlights Environmental Achievements

Meyer Turku has outlined some of the highlights of its environmental policy developments, noting that it has used only certified carbon neutral electricity since 2018. Starting from 2023, also all district heating used the shipyard has been carbon neutral.

“We are lucky to partner with Turku Energia who is able to supply up-to-date electricity and heating solutions. The impact we make together is big and encourages us further with our sustainability ambitions. This decision showcases our deep-rooted values and our forward-thinking approach and commitment to embracing cleaner energy solutions. We are committed to ongoing monitoring and reporting of sustainability metrics,” says Meyer Turku deputy CEO Tapani Pulli.

Meyer Turku’s sustainability strategy defines as the company’s targets:

• engineering a fully buildable carbon neutral cruise ship concept by 2025

• reaching carbon neutrality for shipyard’s own operations in 2030 (scope 1 & 2)

• showing good regional industrial example of active responsibility

• driving its supply chain to be at least as responsible as the company itself.

In its quest for sustainable shipyard, in themes such as circular economy, building a biodiversity program and envisioning energy future, Meyer Turku cooperates with a wide variety of partner companies, academia and the EU Mission Label awarded City of Turku.

Meyer Turku has continually pushed the boundaries of technological advancement and industry best practices. The company certified its quality, safety and environmental systems in 2008, being the first shipyard company in the world to do so.

It was also the first to incorporate an LNG tank on a car ferry (on the outer deck of Viking Grace) and later among the first to incorporate an LNG tank inside a car ferry (Tallink Megastar).

The shipyard recently delivered Icon of the Seas that has an energy efficiency 24% higher than other ships of the scale along with numerous other sustainability innovations. Mein Schiff 7, now in the outfitting phase, will be the shipyard’s first methanol-ready vessel.



