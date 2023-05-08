Meyer Turku Increased Turnover in 2022

Meyer Turku Group has published its 2022 financial results indicating a positive turnaround on the previous year.

The Group’s turnover was 1.30 billion euros, up about 200 million euros on 2021. The loss for the financial year was 15.6 million euros, which was less than the previous year's 17 million euros.

Meyer Turku CEO Tim Meyer comments on the result: "During 2022, we were particularly affected by the difficult availability of materials and overall increased costs, especially on materials and financing. Despite the unexpected events of the last few years, we have been able to keep the shipyard fully operational, and we are currently preparing for the sea trial of the Icon of the Seas in mid-June.”

Meyer says the group is continuing efforts to stay in a leadership position for the green transition in the cruise industry. “It is a big challenge and at the same time a great opportunity for us. We are focusing also this year on new technologies and continuously searching for new talents to join us on our journey.”

The European Commission approved a €80 million Finnish recapitalisation measure in December 2022 to support Meyer Turku in the context of Russia's war against Ukraine, saying the war has led to cost increases for production and basic design.

In November 2022, Meyer Turku Carnival Celebration, and currently in the outfitting pier is the Icon of the Seas, which will be the world's most advanced and largest cruise ship when delivered to the Royal Caribbean International in late 2023.

Mein Schiff 7, which will be delivered to TUI Cruises in 2024, and Icon 2, to be completed in 2025, are also under construction at the shipyard. In addition to these, Icon 3, that will be completed in 2026.

Meyer Turku will also be delivering two multi-purpose offshore patrol vessels to the Finnish Border Guard in 2025 and 2026.



