Meyer Werft Cuts Steel for P&O Cruises' Latest Newbuild

With the steel cutting, German shipyard Meyer Werft has begun building the new cruise ship Arvia, the latest newbuild for P&O Cruises. Representatives of the British cruise line accompanied this milestone via video link from the U.K.

Due for delivery in 2022, the 180,000 GT Arvia will be the fourth cruise ship in the P&O Cruises fleet built by Meyer Werft.

The vessel will run entirely on cleaner burning liquefied natural gas (LNG) fuel to help reduce emissions.

Tailored to the preferences of British passengers, Arvia will feature the 970-square-meter SkyDome glass dome, like sister ship Iona delivered in 2020.