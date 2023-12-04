Meyer Werft Delivers Cruise Ship Carnival Jubilee

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft announced it has delivered Carnival Jubilee, the latest cruise ship for Carnival Cruise Line.

The 183,200 GT ship is 345.4 meters long, 42 meters wide and can accommodate 5,374 passengers in 2,626 passenger cabins, plus 1,551 crew. It has 20 decks.

The RINA-classed Carnival Jubilee has a wide range of entertainment options and numerous restaurants. The highlight on the upper deck is the "Ultimate Playground" with a waterpark including large slides and the "BOLT" roller coaster.

The newbuild is the first ship for Carnival Cruise Line to be built in Papenburg. Originally ordered for Carnival Corp. brand AIDA Cruises, the newbuild was transferred to sister line Carnival Cruise Line in 2021, marking the first time a ship design was transferred from Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku to sister yard Meyer Werft, both part of the Meyer Group.

Carnival Jubilee, like its fellow Excel Class cruise ships Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration delivered from Meyer Turku in 2020 and 2022 respectively, features a low-emissions liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion system. The ship boasts 61.8 MW of total engine power and 37 MW propulsion power.

In recent weeks, the Carnival Jubilee underwent extensive technical and nautical sea trials and completed numerous tests. At the same time, work continued on board for completion.

The ship will begin its maiden voyage from its home port of Galveston, Texas on December 23.

"With a strong team effort and a lot of commitment from everyone involved in the Meyer Group and our partner companies, we have once again managed to deliver a particularly innovative cruise ship to Carnival Cruise Line. I would like to thank everyone involved in its completion for their work," said Managing Director Jan Meyer.

“Our first ship built in Papenburg for Carnival Cruise Line is stunning, and being on board to take delivery, I’m proud of all the work our team and our partners at Meyer Werft have done in collaboration to bring Carnival Jubilee to life. Now, we start sailing her home so we can deliver her to our guests just in time for the Christmas holiday,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Carnival Jubilee’s Excel-class sisters, Carnival Celebration and Mardi Gras, have been extremely well-received by guests sailing from Florida, and so we have high expectations for this ship as she begins to sail from Texas.”

"The project teams at the shipyard and the shipping company, the many suppliers and the classification society have once again done an outstanding job on the Carnival Jubilee despite the many challenges," said Jürgen Storz, the ship's project manager.