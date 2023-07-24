Meyer Werft Floats Out Carnival Jubilee

Eric Haun is editor of Marine News. He has covered the commercial maritime and...

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft has floated out its latest newbuild, a 183,200 GT cruise ship for Carnival Cruise Line.

Carnival Jubilee left the yard's covered building dock on Friday and was moored at a pier in the shipyard harbor for outfitting. On Saturday, the ship briefly cast off from the pier for its bow thrusters and stabilizers could be tested.

The RINA-classed ship is 344.5 meters long, with capacity for 5,228 passengers in 2,626 passenger cabins, plus 1,551 crew. It has 20 decks and an onboard roller coaster.

Originally ordered for Carnival Corp. brand AIDA Cruises, the newbuild was transferred to sister line Carnival Cruise Line in 2021, marking the first time a ship design was transferred from Finnish shipyard Meyer Turku to sister yard Meyer Werft, both part of the Meyer Group.

Carnival Jubilee, like its fellow Excel Class cruise ships Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration delivered from Meyer Turku in 2020 and 2022 respectively, features a low-emissions liquefied natural gas (LNG) propulsion system. The ship boasts 61.8 MW of total engine power and 37 MW propulsion power.

Slated for delivery by the end of this year, Carnival Jubilee is scheduled to be deployed for Caribbean cruises departing from Texas' Port of Galveston.